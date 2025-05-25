Burn Pits 360 hosts 2nd annual designer purse bingo fundraiser for veterans

ROBSTOWN, Texas — For the second year, Burn Pits 360 is using luxury bags to support veterans. KRIS 6 News spoke with the group about how the fundraiser helps change the lives of those who served.

Burn Pits 360 Designer Purse Bingo Fundraiser information

Burn Pits 360 is a non-profit organization aimed at helping veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals while serving and assisting them in transitioning into civilian life.

"It's very personal to us because my husband served in both roles, the state and our nation, and so really the mission is again to educate, advocate, and empower them with every tool they can think of,” Rosie Torres, executive director and co-founder of Burn Pitts 360, said.

Burn Pits 360's reach touches veterans all over the country.

Notably, the organization played a big role in the passage of "The PACT Act" which gives veterans health benefits after exposure to burn pits.

For Torres, the matter of helping veterans is personal.

"This is called the Captain Leroy Torres Warrior Support Center, and we offer things throughout the year like haircuts for heroes, Chick-fil-A feeds them,” Torres said. “We do, a Christmas program called hope for heroes."

Ronny Garza often volunteers at the center in Robstown. He told Neighborhood News Reporter, Stephanie Molina, as a veteran himself, his health was declining. He needed to take unpaid medical leave from work to handle more veterans' affairs appointments.

"This was about the time frame Christmas was coming around,” Garza said. “So, it was a struggle as a father, you feel like you're failing your family and then that pride issue comes from the military, right? So, I didn't wanna look for help."

That's when Torres and her husband, Leroy, stepped in to help. Both put Garza in touch with the team at Burn Pits 360.

"It meant a lot to me,” Garza said. “It took that stress out of me, off my shoulders, and because of that, you know, they were able to, the kids were able to get their presents.”

Burn Pits 360 is holding another luxury designer purse bingo fundraiser to continue its mission of helping veterans like Garza.

"It's a fun day, people get to hear about what we do, who we are, get to meet some veterans in our own community, and then have a chance of winning a bag and taking it home with them," Torres said.

The fundraiser brought in $30,000 last year. The organization hopes to raise that, if not more, this year.

Burn Pits 360 has scheduled the event for June 7th at the Holiday Inn Marina.

The doors open at 1 P.M.

