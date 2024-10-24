Agua Dulce, Banquete residents speak out about not having early voting centers nearby

ROBSTOWN, Tx — Making the time to cast your ballots can be a headache in itself, but early voters in Agua Dulce and Banquete literally have to take the extra mile.

Early voting for the upcoming election began Oct. 21 to Nov. 1, and the closest area to the Agua Dulce and Banquete is in Robstown at the Johnny Calderon building.

Fernando Arevalo The Johnny Calderon building in Robstown is the closest early voting location to Banquete and Agua Dulce

Banquete residents Allan Schulte and Bryan Shedder that come every day to have lunch at the David Berlanga Community Center. The center used to be used for early voting, but not this year. Satter said that if convenience was there, he would've already voted, but instead would wait until Election Day.

"Some people may not have cars or aren't able to get to Robstown very easily, there are people who live right across from this building and could just walk here," Satter said.

Fernando Arevalo Allan Shulte and Bryan Shedder will be voting on Election Day

The RTA Buses do not go through the areas of Banquete or Agua Dulce to service those who need a free bus ride to the polls.

Rita Patrick from the Corpus Christi RTA said they contracted a company provider for the area, Rural, but that was only for the first day of early voting. But they will also give rides for the first day of Election Day. To learn more about RTA bus fairs for voting, click here.

All entities such as the cities, councils and counties share the costs of putting on early voting sites. According to Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands, the lack of polling locations is due to a lack of having enough qualified and experienced workers to lead early voting sites for the two weeks.

Although Banquete, and Agua Dulce do not have early voting polling locations, they have some during general elections on Nov. 5.

For polling locations in Nueces County, you can click here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.