Nueces County voting locations

Adkins Middle School – 2402 Ennis Joslin Rd. (Room A123)
Antonio Garcia Arts & Education Center – 2021 Agnes St.
Banquete ISD – 4339 Fourth St. (Board Room) – BANQUETE
Bishop Multipurpose Building – 115 S. Ash Ave. – BISHOP
Blanche Moore Elementary – 6121 Durant Dr. (Fine Arts Area)
Bonilla Plaza – 2727 Morgan Ave. (Atrium)
Calallen ISD Administration Building – 4205 Wildcat Dr. (Board Room)
Calk-Wilson Elementary – 3925 Ft. Worth St. (Front Vestibule Area)
Calvary Chapel of the Coastlands – 3001 Rodd Field Rd.
Carroll High School – New Campus – 3202 Saratoga Blvd. (Arena Lobby)
Carroll High School – Old Campus – 5301 Weber Rd. (Front Lobby Entrance)
Club Estates Elementary – 5222 Merganser Dr. (Music Room 37)
Corpus Christi Army Depot (NAS) – 308 Crecy St. (Former Subway Hallway)
Corpus Christi City Hall – 1201 Leopard St. (First Floor) *
Cunningham Middle School – 2901 McArdle Rd. (Front Vestibule Area)
David Berlanga Community Center – 1513 2nd St. – (Head Start Room) - AGUA DULCE
Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center – 5151 McArdle Rd.
Del Mar College – Heldenfels Admin. Building – 101 Baldwin Blvd. (Foyer)
Del Mar College –Center for Economic Development – 3209 S. Staples St. (Foyer)
Del Mar College – Oso Creek Campus – 7402 Yorktown Blvd. (Culinary Arts Building – Foyer)
Driscoll ISD – 425 W. Dragon St. (Guadalupe Hernandez Complex - Meeting Room) – DRISCOLL
Ellis Memorial Library – 700 W. Ave. A – (Conference Room) PORT ARANSAS
Ethel Eyerly Senior Center – 654 Graham Rd.
Fannin Elementary – 2730 Gollihar Rd. (Cafeteria Front Area)
Flour Bluff ISD Transportation Building – 2510 Waldron Rd. (Maintenance/Transportation Lounge)
Garden Senior Center – 5325 Greely Dr.
Gibson Elementary – 5723 Hampshire Rd. (Front Entrance Room 26)
Gloria Hicks Elementary – 3602 McArdle Rd. (Front Entrance Vestibule Area)
Grant Middle School – 4350 Aaron Dr. (New Gymnasium)
Greenwood Senior Center – 4040 Greenwood Dr.
Harold T. Branch Academy – 3902 Morgan Ave. (Front Entrance Room 114)
Hilltop Community Center – 11425 Leopard St. (SW #1)
Island Presbyterian Church – 14030 Fortuna Bay Dr.
Johnny Calderon Building – 710 E. Main St. Auditorium – ROBSTOWN
Keach Family Library – 1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd. (Betty Jean Multipurpose Room) – ROBSTOWN
King High School – 5225 Gollihar Rd.
Los Encinos Elementary – 1921 Dorado St. (Front Entrance Vestibule Area)
Luther Jones Elementary – 7533 Lipes Blvd. (Front Entrance Hallway)
Miller High School – 1 Battlin Buc Blvd. (Metro Gymnasium Facing Palm St.)
Moody High School – 1818 Trojan Dr. (Front Lobby)
Nueces County ESD #4 – 5781 FM 666 (Training Room)
Ortiz Intermediate School – 208 E. Ave. H – ROBSTOWN
Oveal Williams Senior Center – 1414 Martin Luther King Dr.
Petronila Elementary – 2391 County Rd. 67
River Hills Baptist Church – 16318 FM 624 – ROBSTOWN
Schanen Estates Elementary – 5717 Killarmet Dr. (Left side entrance – Lobby Area)
TAMUCC – 6300 Ocean Dr.
Tuloso-Midway ISD Admin. Building – 9760 La Branch
Veterans Memorial High School – 3750 Cimarron (Auditorium Entrance)
West Oso ISD Admin. Building – 5350 Bear Lane (Board Room)
Windsor Park Elementary – 4525 S. Alameda (Front Vestibule Area)