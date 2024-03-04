Nueces County voting locations

Prev Next File image

Adkins Middle School – 2402 Ennis Joslin Rd. (Room A123) Antonio Garcia Arts & Education Center – 2021 Agnes St. Banquete ISD – 4339 Fourth St. (Board Room) – BANQUETE Bishop Multipurpose Building – 115 S. Ash Ave. – BISHOP Blanche Moore Elementary – 6121 Durant Dr. (Fine Arts Area) Bonilla Plaza – 2727 Morgan Ave. (Atrium) Calallen ISD Administration Building – 4205 Wildcat Dr. (Board Room) Calk-Wilson Elementary – 3925 Ft. Worth St. (Front Vestibule Area) Calvary Chapel of the Coastlands – 3001 Rodd Field Rd. Carroll High School – New Campus – 3202 Saratoga Blvd. (Arena Lobby) Carroll High School – Old Campus – 5301 Weber Rd. (Front Lobby Entrance) Club Estates Elementary – 5222 Merganser Dr. (Music Room 37) Corpus Christi Army Depot (NAS) – 308 Crecy St. (Former Subway Hallway) Corpus Christi City Hall – 1201 Leopard St. (First Floor) * Cunningham Middle School – 2901 McArdle Rd. (Front Vestibule Area) David Berlanga Community Center – 1513 2nd St. – (Head Start Room) - AGUA DULCE Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center – 5151 McArdle Rd. Del Mar College – Heldenfels Admin. Building – 101 Baldwin Blvd. (Foyer) Del Mar College –Center for Economic Development – 3209 S. Staples St. (Foyer) Del Mar College – Oso Creek Campus – 7402 Yorktown Blvd. (Culinary Arts Building – Foyer) Driscoll ISD – 425 W. Dragon St. (Guadalupe Hernandez Complex - Meeting Room) – DRISCOLL Ellis Memorial Library – 700 W. Ave. A – (Conference Room) PORT ARANSAS Ethel Eyerly Senior Center – 654 Graham Rd. Fannin Elementary – 2730 Gollihar Rd. (Cafeteria Front Area) Flour Bluff ISD Transportation Building – 2510 Waldron Rd. (Maintenance/Transportation Lounge) Garden Senior Center – 5325 Greely Dr. Gibson Elementary – 5723 Hampshire Rd. (Front Entrance Room 26) Gloria Hicks Elementary – 3602 McArdle Rd. (Front Entrance Vestibule Area) Grant Middle School – 4350 Aaron Dr. (New Gymnasium) Greenwood Senior Center – 4040 Greenwood Dr. Harold T. Branch Academy – 3902 Morgan Ave. (Front Entrance Room 114) Hilltop Community Center – 11425 Leopard St. (SW #1) Island Presbyterian Church – 14030 Fortuna Bay Dr. Johnny Calderon Building – 710 E. Main St. Auditorium – ROBSTOWN Keach Family Library – 1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd. (Betty Jean Multipurpose Room) – ROBSTOWN King High School – 5225 Gollihar Rd. Los Encinos Elementary – 1921 Dorado St. (Front Entrance Vestibule Area) Luther Jones Elementary – 7533 Lipes Blvd. (Front Entrance Hallway) Miller High School – 1 Battlin Buc Blvd. (Metro Gymnasium Facing Palm St.) Moody High School – 1818 Trojan Dr. (Front Lobby) Nueces County ESD #4 – 5781 FM 666 (Training Room) Ortiz Intermediate School – 208 E. Ave. H – ROBSTOWN Oveal Williams Senior Center – 1414 Martin Luther King Dr. Petronila Elementary – 2391 County Rd. 67 River Hills Baptist Church – 16318 FM 624 – ROBSTOWN Schanen Estates Elementary – 5717 Killarmet Dr. (Left side entrance – Lobby Area) TAMUCC – 6300 Ocean Dr. Tuloso-Midway ISD Admin. Building – 9760 La Branch Veterans Memorial High School – 3750 Cimarron (Auditorium Entrance) West Oso ISD Admin. Building – 5350 Bear Lane (Board Room) Windsor Park Elementary – 4525 S. Alameda (Front Vestibule Area)

