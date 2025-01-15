Ag Mech competition through the eyes of 14-year-old Alexa Garrett

At just nine years old... 14-year-old Tuloso-Midway Middle School student Alexa Garrett was inspired to try woodwork and welding when she saw her sibling take part in this same competition.

"Well, my whole family pushed us into it, but my brother Anthony, he's 19 years old, and he did it before me," she said. "I saw him do it, and it really inspired me to become like him."

Years later, she has competed in six competitions here, winning a few belt buckles to show for it.

This year, she's trying to place again by creating a birdhouse.

"It took about 38 hours," she said when speaking about the project. "It is about 109 inches tall.”

She also created a firepit that took more than 30 hours to complete. However, she didn't do it alone.

With the help of her family, she was able to make her ideas come to life, which blew their minds during the process.

“The drawings just kept getting bigger and bigger," Alexa's father, Josh Garret, said jokingly. "Just to see what comes out of her head and goes from paper to the project, it’s just amazing.”

Along with Alexa, hundreds of entries from youth across the coastal bend presented their own works of art..

The items range from benches, dog houses, trailers, mirrors, lamps, and more.

"Anything that you could actually want, as far as farm and ranch, is here," ConocoPhillips Consultant Gary Osborne said. "The kids have done really good. There’s several exceptional projects here."

Although the competition is fierce, Alexa says it is not about the wins but the learning experience and the bonds she's made with her family and others.

“The prizes are just extras," she said. "It’s really fun to meet new people, plus the people at the show are so well."

Many contestants that KRIS 6 News spoke to, including Alexa, say they've enjoyed making the projects and look to build on the success and experiences this year.

As for the winners, an award ceremony will be held Friday to present them with tools and trophies.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.