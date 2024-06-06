After a decade of closed doors, The First Methodist Church comes alive again

ROBSTOWN, Tx — The First Methodist Church in Robstown is a historical building, but in 2014 it closed to the public. Now Nueces County decided they are going to get to work on restoring the building.

Richard Gillespie has lived in Robstown his whole life and like many would he is a true “Robstonian.”

“I was a member of this church since I was born, I was baptized in this very sanctuary in 1959, and I was a member all the way until 2014,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie said he was coming to this church his whole life, so this church is very familiar to him up until the church closed 10 years ago.

“I remember so many great pastors here and their families, it just brings back great memories coming into the sanctuary today,” he said.

Joel Garza, the pastor at The Bridge Church in Robstown said The First Methodist Church was auctioned and bought by The Bridge Church 10 years ago, but due to safety concerns, it was closed shortly after.

“I did not want to see this building go down, it is historic, and it is one of the oldest buildings in Robstown in the community,” Garza said.

Garza added this building brings life and history to the community and restoring it would be big for not only Robstown, but surrounding communities.

“It is just a shame (to) go down and to have an opportunity to see this one stay up and be renovated and continue to shine and be a beacon in this community, it is just an amazing thought,” Garza said.

Nueces County Commissioner for Precinct Three John Marez said $750,000 in ARPA funds will be allocated towards the restoration of this church. That includes the cost of architectural and engineering services.

Marez described The First Methodist Church as a historic landmark, a fixture in the community, and it has been the site of many significant life events.

Some community members, like Gillespie, are looking forward to this project.

“My thoughts are I just hope that we can start there and keep building on it. I hope to stick around long enough to come back and take some services here too,” Gillespie said.

Marez said designs for the church must be finalized and funds must be committed by the end of this year.

