AEP Texas sends work crews to help restore power across the coastline

Tropical Storm Beryl made landfall this morning and has caused power outages across the Texas coastline.

According to AP News, almost two million people are out of power around the Houston area.

In addition, cities closer to the coastal bend such as Victoria, Port Lavaca and El Campo have about 23,000 without power as well.

AEP teams that were stationed at the Robstown Fairgrounds were sent to those areas to help those impacted.

"As we monitored the storm overnight, we knew more of a direct path of where it was going," AEP Texas Director of Communications Omar Lopez said. "We started to shift those resources to the northern part of our service territory, which is the northern part of our Corpus Christi district. So, all of those resources started moving yesterday. Some of them moved this morning. There were already crews there in El Campo area and Victoria area who've already started restoring electrical service."

Crews are still at the fairgrounds waiting for the call into action.

According to Lopez, some crews will also remain in the area and are prepared to help when needed.

"AEP Texas activated 4500 individuals to prepare for this storm response wherever it landed," he said. "Now that we have two under our belt, we're expecting a busy hurricane season, but we want to ensure our customers that were ready and prepared to respond."

AEP Texas will continue to help Beryl's victims and victims of any other storms that may impact the gulf coast this hurricane season.

