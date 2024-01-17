A unique group gets to participate in Nueces County Junior Livestock Show

On Wednesday, at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show more animals were brought in and a unique group also got a chance to show their skills.

The All-Star Program is a program that gives students with special needs or disabilities a chance show their animals in the show.

C.J. Walley goes to London ISD and he is in 9th grade and is a part of the All-Star program. This year, C.J. is raising a chicken as his project.

"My big chickens, they eat a lot!" Walley said.

C.J.'s parents said this program gives kids more exposure and opportunities in life.

"He is not afraid of anything, so anything and everything he wants to try to do," Buddy Walley, C.J.'s dad said.

KRIS 6 News

C.J.’s parents say they are grateful for these types of events.

"A lot of people look at him because he has autism, so he can’t do that, but we encourage him to do anything and everything that he wants to do," Buddy said.

C.J's parents said they are looking forward for C.J. participating in similar events this year.

"We want him to be able to do anything that a normal kid can do, because he is normal, he is special in certain ways and we do not want him to be left out," Buddy said.

"Good luck to everyone!" C.J. said.

The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show still has a lot more events to come, you can check out the schedule here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.