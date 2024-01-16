Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Schedule

The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is underway out at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown this week. Below is a schedule of events for the second week of the livestock show.

MONDAY - JANUARY 15, 2024

8:00 - 10:30 AM - Homemaking Entries Check-In (Convention Center)

TUESDAY - JANUARY 16, 2024

8:00- 9:00 AM Commercial Doe Check-in (Exhibit Hall A)

12:00 - 12:45 PM - Breeding Sheep Check-In (Exhibit Hall À)

12:00 PM-Commercial Doe Show (Exhibit Hall A)

1:00 - 6:00 PM - All Swine Move-in (Exhibit Hall B

1:00 - 4:00 PM - Large Ag Mech Projects Check-in (Exhibit Hall B)

1:00 - 2:00 PM - Market Lambs Move In Weigh & Sit (Exhibit Hall'A)

4:30 PM - Breeding Sheep Judging (Main Arena)

4.00 - 6:00 PM - AI Ag Mech Projects Check-in (Exhibit Hall B).

5.00 - 6:30 PM - AIl Market Goats Move-in - Weigh & Sift (Exhibit Hall A)

6:00 PM - Market Lamb Judging (Main Arena)

WEDNESDAY - JANUARY 17, 2024.

8:00 AM - 9:30 AM - Poultry Move-in - Sift (Exhibit Hall A)

8:00 AM - Market Swine Sift (Exhibit Hall B

8:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Beef Cattle Move-in (Exhibit Hall A)

8:00 - 9:00 AM - Breeding Rabbit - Weigh & Silt (Exhibit Hall A)

8:00 AM - Ag Mech Project Junior & Senior Judging (Exhibit Hall B),

9:00 AM - Breeding Rabbit Show (Small Arena) or immediately following check in

10:00 AM - Poultry Judging - Broilers followed by Turkeys then Poultry Showmanship (Main Arena)

12:00 - 7:00 PM - Homemaking Entries on Display (Convention Center)

12:00 - 5:00 PM - Market/Fryer Rabbit weigh & sift (Exhibit Hall A)

12:00 - 6:00 PM - Market Goat Judging (Main Arena).

4:00 PM- All-Star Show (Main Arena) or 30 minutes after the goat show

6:00 PM - Homemaking Awards Presentation (Convention Center)

6:00 PM - Rabbit Showmanship (Small Arena

THURSDAY-JANUARY 18, 2024

7:00 AM - 3:00 PM - Welding Competition (Robstown Early College High School)

8:00 - 10:00 AM - All Beef Cattle Move-In (Exhibit Hall A)

8:00 AM - Market Rabbit Judging followed by Fryer Rabbits (Small Arena)

10:00 AM - 7:00 PM - Homemaking Entries on Display (Convention Center)

12:00 - 1:00 PM - Breeding Beef Heifer Check in (Exhibit Hall A)

1:00 - 2:00 PM - Market Steer Weight & Sift (Exhibit Hall A)

4:00 PM for 30 min after Goat Show) - Pee Wee Showmanship (Meal Goat & Market Swine) (Main Arena)

6:00 - 8:00 PM - All Premium Swine must be removed

FRIDAY - JANUARY 19, 2024

8:00 AM - Market Steer Judging: followed by Carcass Steer Awards & Breeding Cattle (Main Arena)

8:00 - 10:00 AM -Premium Lambs Must be removed (Exhibit Hall B)

10:00 AM- 3:00 PM Homemaking Entries on Display (Convention Center)

1:30 PM - Ag Mech Awards Program (Exhibit Hall B)

3:00 PM - Livestock Judging contest Registration: 4:00 PM - Followed by Judging Contest (Equestrian Arena)

4:00 - 6:00 PM - Removal of Homemaking Entries (Convention Center)

TBA - Calf Scramble (1hr after completion of Judging Contest)

SATURDAY- JANUARY 20, 2024

10:00 AM - Parade of Champions (Main Arena)

11:00 AM - Blue Ribbon Sale (Main Arena)

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM - Ag Mech Project Silent Auction (Exhibit Hall B)

2:00 - 4:00 PM - FINAL Removal of Homemaking Entries (Convention Center)

SUNDAY - JANUARY 21, 2024

7:00-9:00 AM - Ag Mech projects MUST be removed from premises

8:00-9:00 AM - ALL animals Must be removed from premises

