$9 million resurfacing project begins on SH 44 in Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A $9 million project to resurface State Highway 44 in Robstown is scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 28, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The project will be completed in two phases, with the first phase starting at US 77/I-69 and proceeding east to FM 1694. This segment is expected to be completed by the end of July.

The second phase is tentatively scheduled to begin in early August, covering the area from US-77/I-69 to Concho Street, the westernmost residential street in Robstown. Officials expect this segment to be completed by early November.

All work is weather permitting and scheduled between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. At least one lane of traffic will remain open throughout the project.

Motorists should seek alternate routes or expect delays as lane closures will change locations as the project progresses.

Message boards are currently in place along the project segments to indicate start dates.

