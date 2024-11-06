RESULTS ARE IN: Nueces County Commissioners Court Precinct 1 election results

Election Results are officially in for the Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 1 Election Results.

The results are in for the Precinct 1 election for Nueces County Commissioners Court.

As of 10:30 pm, Mike Pusley won the race, totaling 59% of the votes, compared to the current seatholder, Robert Hernandez, who had 41%.

Pusley, who was a former member of the commissioner's court, is leaving the city's council's at-large position to return to his previous seat.

KRIS 6 NEWS spoke with Pusley to find out what needs to be addressed in his district since he regained his position with the county.

“Well, there are a number of projects that need to be addressed in Precinct 1. From Hilltop renovation to Oil Belt Little League field renovation. There’s some work being done over in the city of Driscoll that we’re going to have to look at. So there’s a number of projects that are going to be important for Nueces County and the residents here. I’m excited to get to work," said Pusley.

Results for County Commissioner Precinct 1:

Mike Pusley: 59.43%

Robert Hernandez: 40.57%

