Winter Texans dance their way through this week's cold snap

With the cold snap coming through the Coastal Bend this week, many neighbors are bracing themselves for temperatures to drop. On the other hand, Winter Texans are experienced in this kind of thing.

“Well, I think our town was 19 below 0 this morning," Barb Anderley, a Winter Texan from Minnesota said.

“I think the wind chill is running around 20 something below," Sue Harrison, a Winter Texan from Wisconsin said.

“This morning at my house there was about six inches of snow and nine below zero," Steve Jarrad, a Winter Texan from Colorado said.

It's certainly not these Winter Texans' first rodeo in the cold. And that's why they're line dancing through the colder temperatures in the Coastal Bend this week.

“This is beginner line dancing, and it's a good chance to exercise and socialize," Harrison said. “All I ask is that they don’t have to be perfect or remember anything, as long as they’re having fun, then we met the goal.”

Sue Harrison, an 8-season-long Winter Texan from Western Wisconsin, teaches line dancing class every Monday and Thursday at Pioneer RV Resort in Port Aransas. Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly stumbled across the class while exploring Pioneer RV Resort looking for Winter Texans to speak to about how they feel about the weather this week.

“It’s cool. I mean, it’s not freezing cold like everybody looks like it is. It’s cool," Jarrad said.

Jarrad, a first-time Winter Texan, is not alone in that feeling.

“I think it’s pretty nice. The wind could die down just a little bit, but with Minnesota and the below zero temperatures, we’re pretty happy to be here," Anderly said.

The line dancing sessions at Pioneer RV Resort are a way for Winter Texans to bond with each other and create friendships. That's what happened to Barb Anderly and Ana Marie Miller. These two women are from two towns in Minnesota, about 30 miles apart from each other. However, they did not know each other until they met line dancing and playing cards together at the RV park in Port Aransas.

Together, the women offered advice to locals on how to deal with the colder weather this week.

“Dress in layers. Dress in layers and go about your business because if your brain is busy, it’s easier to deal with the cold," Anderly and Miller said.

These Winter Texans also remind neighbors to be extremely careful when driving during the icy weather this week.

