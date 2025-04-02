Well-known Family Center IGA grocery store in Port Aransas to get new owners

Family Center IGA is a household name in Port Aransas. It's the only grocery store in the city and it's been there since 1967. Locals and tourists alike can find all kinds of things there from snacks, meat, and produce, to alcohol, bait, and toiletries.

However, his grocery store that neighbors call a staple in the community, will soon be under new ownership, as the current owners have sold the store to Lowe's Market, a regional grocery store chain.

“This is what I call an institution here in Port Aransas, just because it’s been here so long," Port Aransas resident Tanya Chambers said.

Some neighbors said they love Family Center IGA because it is not *just* a grocery store - it's a place to gather with fellow community members.

“Sometimes I fear coming here, because I’m like I’m gonna be here for 30 minutes because I’m gonna see everybody I know, which is actually kind of nice sometimes. You get to visit with people you don’t normally see," Chambers said.

Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly talked to one of the current co-owners and he said he believes the store is in good hands with the new ownership.

“My partner Jim Magee and myself have been with this store over 50 years each and we’re ready to retire," Michael Hall, a co-owner and the President of the Family Center IGA Corporation said.

Family Center IGA will become a Lowe's Market in May 2025. Lowe’s is a regional supermarket chain with locations in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and Kansas, with the headquarters located in Littlefield, Texas

“So, we tried to find a fit. We were concerned about the community and the staff, and we think we found a good fit," Hall said.

Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly reached out to a spokesperson from Lowe's Market for a comment about their new ownership. No one returned the message.

“I would like to just see it kept you know, the same family values that it's always been, and I hope they keep the staff and I hope we don’t see a whole lot of changes. I know that’s inevitable but I’d just like to see them keep the key players here," Chambers said.

Hall said current employees are welcomed and encouraged to stay when the ownership changes. While the name of the grocery store may not be staying, neighbors and staff alike agree they don’t want to see the community values of their local food store change.

“We feel like we’ve got a pretty good camaraderie among our associates, and you know, our name, Family Center, kind of says a lot. Because we’re kind of like a family here," Hall said.

Family Center IGA's last day of operation will be May 7, 2025. As of May 8, 2025, it will be a Lowe's Market.

