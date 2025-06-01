Watch Now
Vigil to be held for 17-year-old Port Aransas student killed in accident

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The Port Aransas community is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Byron Davis, who was killed in a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m.

The service, named "Prayer for Byron," will be held at Port Aransas High School at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Facebook post, the service encourages neighbors to pray over Byron's life, his family, and "the pain our community is feeling."

The vigil is being organized by Port Aransas High School students.

