"The Queen of Port Aransas" Port A community rallies to support beloved local

Lisa Shelton has been the Community Relations and Event Manager for the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce for over five years.

She suffered a stroke on Oct. 22 and has been in the hospital since then.

The community has raised over $33,000 in donations to assist Lisa's family with the medical expenses.

Friends of Lisa are hosting a barbecue benefit to raise more money on Sat. Nov. 9th at the Port Aransas VFW.

If you live or work in Port Aransas, you've most likely interacted with Lisa Shelton. She's been the Community Relations and Event Manager for the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau for the past five years.

On Tuesday Oct. 22, Lisa suffered a stroke and has been in the hospital ever since. Neighbors in Port Aransas knew it was time to step in and give back to a woman who has given so much to the community of Port Aransas over the past 30 years.

"We wish her the best in getting better. This obviously has really impacted her life and her family's life and the life of us here, which are her work family. And everyone really in Port Aransas," Brett Stawar, the president and CEO of Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau said.

Over the years, Lisa has been part of and led several organizations across the city of Port Aransas while also raising three children.

"She led Texas SandFest for a number of years. She's worked at entertainment venues throughout town. She loves live music. She was on the school board for a number of years. She's served our community through the school board. She's been on the Port Aransas Education Foundation. She's currently on the board of directors at the Port Aransas Community Theater," Stawar said.

In the span of two weeks, friends and family raised over $33,000 through a GoFundMe fund raising page to donate to the Shelton family to assist with medical expenses.

“It’s incredible what the community is doing. We’ve had envelopes of cash dropped off that will get to the bank appropriately, and get to the children, and the community has just been overwhelmingly supportive of who and what Lisa will need," Scott Tanzer said.

The Tanzer's, who are friends of Lisa's, wanted to go above and beyond to help. Along with some other neighbors, they came up with the idea to host a barbecue benefit for Lisa.

“My wife didn’t even ask. She just said I’m putting together a benefit. I’m gonna do this. And then, she started telling one or two friends, and the ball of wax started getting formed, and they just said, we’re gonna raise money in the community," Tanzer said.

The Tanzer's have known Lisa for 17 years. They say her bubbly and positive personality is infectious to anyone she meets.

“The sign coming down 361 says Welcome to Port Aransas, it should have a picture of Lisa Shelton on it," Tanzer said. "She’s got three kids. She’s a great mom. She’s a huge social person. She’s fun to be around. She’s load. She’s proud. She’s kinda a bigger than life kind of personality.”

The barbeque benefit will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Port Aransas VFW.

“It’s unbelievable how many people are wanting to make sure that Lisa has some money out there for some medical support, as well as her daughters taking care of what’s going to be in front of them coming soon," Tanzer said.

The Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau staff misses seeing Lisa hard at work in her office every day and they hope she will be back with them as soon as possible.

“There are reasons you move to a place, and go to a place. And there are reasons you stay at a place. And Lisa is that reason,” Stawar said.

Everyone is welcome at Lisa's Barbeque Benefit. It starts at 4 p.m.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.