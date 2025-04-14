The common calls of water birds have long been part of the Coastal Bend's natural soundtrack. Still, researchers warn that these sounds may become increasingly rare as bird populations face serious habitat challenges.

“What we see from that, and this has been an ongoing trend for a while, it just seemed like it was more, sort of, pronounced this year, was that certain groups are declining. Waterbirds in particular, shore birds, some duck species," Dr. Dale Gawlik, Endowed Chair for Conservation and Biodiversity at Harte Research Institute said.

Conservation and Biodiversity bird experts from the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi report that several water bird species in the Coastal Bend are experiencing population declines as their nesting habitats gradually disappear.

"One thing for certain we know, and that is the islands are disappearing. And they're disappearing on average, about two and a half percent per year. So this is specifically for the Coastal Bend now," Dr. Gawlik said. "Think about it. You know, you look out in 60 years. What have you got? Not very many islands. The area of islands is not going to be very large."

Some unlucky ducks; Ducks and other waterbird populations are on the decline

According to Dr. Gawlik, there are approximately 300 islands between Galveston and the Rio Grande that birds use for nesting. Shamrock Island in Corpus Christi Bay is among the most significant nesting sites in the region.

The decline hasn't gone unnoticed by longtime visitors to the area, especially neighbors who visit the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center. Sylvia Hilbig, who has been visiting Port Aransas with her husband for over 30 years to observe birds, has witnessed the changes firsthand.

"It's incredible. The variety and colors of the birds that you see," Hilbig said. "For instance, we have seen a decline in the number of red-headed ducks that we see in the winter time."

The 2025 State of the Birds Report from the North American Bird Conservation Initiative confirms these observations, noting that shorebird populations across North America have decreased by 33% since 1980.

Multiple factors are contributing to habitat loss, according to bird researchers.

"The problem now is that these islands are disappearing. We have erosion, we have sea level rise, they're sinking a little bit," Dr. Gawlik said. "So, the birds are having less nesting habitat than they've had historically and this is starting to impact their populations."

For bird enthusiasts like Hilbig, the decline is concerning. "It's sad, disappointing, but I guess that's Mother Nature," she said.

Dr. Gawlik recommends that people can help preserve these bird populations by giving them space to nest undisturbed and by picking up trash in and around coastal waters.

"A lot of plastic is ending up in the nests and tangling up on some of the young after they get out of the nests. So, if you're a fisherman, just keep a palstic bag in the boat," Dr. Gawlik said. "Every time I go on the water, I keep my trash bag there. Every piece of line, every old water bottle. Those things are small, simple things. It really can make a difference."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

