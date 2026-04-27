Ribbon cutting for new public safety building ends 8-and-a-half year wait in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — An eight-and-a-half-year wait ended Monday for the city of Port Aransas with a ribbon cutting this afternoon for the new Charles R. Bujan Public Safety Building.

The 14,000-square-foot facility cost just over $12 million, with $7.7 million of that amount coming from FEMA. Port Aransas City Manager David Parsons said the new building was made possible through teamwork involving federal, state and local agencies.

The building houses the police department, jail, constables, county courthouse, emergency dispatch call center and the emergency operations center.

It is named in honor of Mayor Charles Bujan, who died during his final term several months after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"He brought so much and it, not just because he died is the building named after him, because, it was because of what he did. I mean, he poured his heart into the recovery. He wore the recovery on his sleeve. You know, he cared. He was a mayor for the little man, little person," Parsons said.

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