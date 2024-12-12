"Remember, honor, teach"; Port Aransas HS students tend veteran gravesites

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Christmas is nearly here and that means holiday decorations are everywhere to be seen.

That includes places like Royal Palm Cemetery, which was visited by Port Aransas High School students, who cleaned tombstones and laid wreath-holders on the graves of 78 veterans on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

"The mission is remember, honor, teach. This is part of the teaching our children about veterans and to remember and honor them," Karen Davidson, the Location Coordinator for Wreaths Across America said. "They are what gave us our freedom."

It's all a part of the "Wreaths for Fallen Heroes" program, which honors servicemen and women during the holidays.

The students went to each grave, clearing debris and decorating the areas with American flags and Christmas cheer.

"To us, it's real important to have the students involved." Davidson said.

There will be a ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. where the wreaths will be placed on the holders.