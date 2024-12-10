Port of Corpus Christi votes unanimously to remove clause from marina lease with Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS, Tx — The Port of Corpus Christi came to a unanimous decision in Tuesday’s Port of Corpus Christi commissioners meeting about removing a clause from the marina lease between the Port of Corpus Christi and the City of Port Aransas. The City of Port Aransas and and the Port of Corpus Christi have been at odds in the past. However, both Port Aransas neighbors and the CEO of The Port of Corpus Christi tell KRIS 6 News that Tuesday's vote sets the precedent for a better relationship between the two entities moving forward.

Harbor Island is a 256-acre island with some land inside of Port Aransas city limits. As of Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, Section VII from the 30.07-acre marina lease agreement between the city of Port Aransas and the Port of Corpus Christi is removed from the agreement. This contract restricted the City of Port Aransas from making substantial zoning changes on Harbor Island. It has now been changed following a unanimous vote by Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners.

“Remove section seven from the 30.07 acre marine lease located in Port Aransas, Texas. Motion to approve. I have a motion to approve. Second. I have a second," Port of Corpus Christi Chairman David Engel said.

Both parties involved agreed that the removal of Section VII from thr 30.07 acre marina lease is a positive step forward for the relationship between the two entities.

“We own several properties in the Port Aransas area that we lease to Port Aransas. One of those, which is for their marina, contains a clause that would terminate that lease in the event that they re-zoned our property out at Harbor Island. This simply removes that clause and takes away that threat," Kent Britton, the CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi said.

Long-time Port Aransas residents like Cathy Fulton are relieved about the removal of the clause.

“And the clause essentially tied the hands of the city of put a noose around its neck, about being able to essentially have a say in activities that could take place on Harbor Island," Fulton said.

Several neighbors, along with Port Aransas City Manager David Parsons and Councilwoman Jo Ellyn Kreuger, spoke up at public comment to demand that the clause be removed.

“I’m glad to see us move on from, as everybody has been mentioning, from conspiracy and conflict to cooperation and compromise. And that’s the path we need to stay on," a Port Aransas neighbor said at public comment.

One Port of Corpus Christi Commissioner, Diane Gonzalez, felt especially strongly about the matter.

“Their marina is the jewel of the city of Port Aransas. It is central to their economy and to their tourism. And how we, as the Port of Corpus Christi, work together cooperatively with Port Aransas is extraordinarily important," Port of Corpus Christi Commissioner Gonzalez said.

Neighbors in Port Aransas say they are relieved with Tuesday's meeting's outcome, which paves the way for a better relationship between the City of Port Aransas and the Port of Corpus Christi.

"I committed when I took this job a year and a half ago to create a strong relationship in all of our communities, and that certainly includes Port Aransas, where I think we had somewhat of a frayed relationship. And so this is just another step forward in re-establishing that relationship. We work very collaboratively with city staff out there," CEO Britton said.

