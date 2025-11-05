Port Aransas voters approve hotel tax increase to fund city improvements

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port Aransas voters have approved an increase to the city's hotel occupancy tax, raising it from 13% to 15% for hotels and short-term rentals.

"We're excited so, we got a lot of work ahead of us," said David Parsons, Port Aransas city manager.

The tax increase will allow the city to continue its venue project, which includes reimbursing itself for renovations and expansion to the civic center and community center. Parsons said the community center is about 2 months away from completion, while the civic center is approximately 8 months out.

During a tour of the civic center construction site, Parsons explained the current progress.

"So right now they're doing all the demo and the new ceiling," Parsons said.

The additional funds will also support streetscaping projects aimed at improving the curb appeal of several roads in Port Aransas, including Alister, Avenue G, Cotter, and Avenue A.

"So right now if you looked at Alister, Avenue G or Cotter, or Avenue A, they're just kind of barebones street. A little patch of grass," Parsons said.

The streetscaping initiative could create wider sidewalks, add vegetation and planters, install improved lighting, and place trash cans and benches throughout the area.

"To make wider sidewalks, vegetation, planters, nice lighting, trashcans, benches. So it could be a number of things," Parsons said.

City leaders believe these improvements will benefit both locals and tourists visiting Port Aransas.

Local business owner Matty O'Neill of Origins Loving Coastal Living supports the infrastructure upgrades.

"We have to upgrade our infrastructure. We have to do it one way or another. This place is just going to keep grow. More people are going to come. We have got to be able to have walkability, have a way for people to get around and fix some of things to make this more appealing for our visitors and for the people that live here," O'Neill said.

The tax increase will take effect on January 1, 2026.

