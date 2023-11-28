Port Aransas taking steps towards coyote education, action plan

Port Aransas Coyote Action Plan

City of Port Aransas adopted new plan

Goal is to educate the community about coyote

Coyotes are not new to Port Aransas. But, what is new to Port Aransas is the coyote action plan.

"We have had reports from citizens on encounters with coyotes, various kinds. So, we’ve come up with a plan to alleviate this," Port Aransas Assistant City Manager Lawrence Cutrone said.

The Coyote Action plan was adopted on Nov. 9 at the City Council Meeting.

The overall goal of the plan is to educate citizens on how to deal with coyotes when you encounter one.

One specific tactic is referred to as coyote hazing.

"A lot of it is really making yourself visible and making those sorts of noises and actions that would scare off your standard coyote," Cutrone said.

The action plan said that coyotes are smart animals. They know that they aren't threatened in suburban areas, therefore they get comfortable. Humans should practice coyote hazing in order to establish a healthy fear between coyotes and humans.

Guides to coyote hazing and living with coyotes can be seen here:

In addition to coyote hazing, the plan highlights the city's efforts to create an online reporting tool where people can report exact details about coyote sightings. As well as the online reporting tool, the city will be gathering the data and using it to generate coyote hot spots which coyote warning signs will be placed in.

The online reporting tool will be up and running soon. To get up to date with the coyote action plan, click here.

