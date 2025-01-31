The 5th annual Port Aransas Restaurant Week, which is actually more than just one week, started on Jan. 17 and it goes through Feb. 2. These few weeks allow Port Aransas restaurants to keep their doors open and bring in some extra revenue during the typically slow winter season. 18 restaurants across Port Aransas are offering special fixed menus with $25 lunches, $25 weekend brunches, and $35 and $50 dinner options.

Port Aransas restaurant week cooking up revenue for the economy

“This time of the year, sometimes on the island, a little bit slower than other times," Ryan Speegle, the General Manager of Black Marlin Grill said.

But that hasn’t been the case for black Marlin Grill since restaurant week started.

“We actually exploded over the last couple weeks with a multitude of reservations, as well as individuals getting their first-time opportunity to come and visit us, as well as a lot of locals who love it and they’re just coming out to take advantage of the deals," Speegle said.

Ryan Speegle, the general manager of the Black Marlin Bar and Grill, said he has Port Aransas Restaurant Week to thank for that recent spike in business.

“The employees of the restaurant, give them the ability to continue to earn and make a living during the slow season, when sometimes it’s a little bit difficult because of the lack of tourism during freezing cold weather," Speegle said.

Here is a list of all of the additional eateries participating in Port Aransas restaurant week.

Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly wanted to find out how heavily Restaurant Week impacts the economy of Port Aransas.

“To help sustain our restaurants, we really built this week to develop new business and new relationships with the local market, as well as our winter texans who are coming in for the season," Brett Stawar, CEO and President Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce said.

“Restaurant week is a fixed menu where they have lunch specials, they have dinner specials. Some of them are $35 dinner specials that have different things, others are $50 , that maybe are higher end or more rounds," Stawar said.

Port Aransas restaurant staff welcome neighbors with open arms for restaurant week.

“We don’t have customers at the black marlin. We have guests, and we invite everybody to come in and sit down at our table and dine with us," Speegle said.

Port Aransas Restaurant Week goes through Sunday, Feb. 2.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.