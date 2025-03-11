Port Aransas neighbors make sure first responders are well-fed this Spring Break

Both businesses and neighbors in Port Aransas are making sure that every first responder in the city is well-fed during the busy Spring Break weeks. This annual tradition is led by Port Aransas neighbors Sean and Paula Jackson. They organize a set schedule for two full weeks, where different restaurants/organizations and even individuals—sign up to provide a free dinner for first responders at the Port Aransas Civic Center.

“The community really comes together. And we try to feed them a warm meal," Meridith Taylor, the Port “A” Pizzeria co-owner said. "We know that they are working long hours. There’s a lot of guest law enforcement in town. And so we just want to make sure that we are showing them the hospitality that we show everybody else. And that they’re taken care of, so that they can take care of our community, really."

Neighbors in Port Aransas take pride in the fact that they are such a close community where almost everyone knows everyone. One business that provided a meal in this year's first reponders dinner rotation, is Port "A" Pizzeria.

“We are a really small tight-knit community. So, we know our law enforcement personally. They’re our neighbors, literally," Taylor said. "I have one that lives on my street. There’s a few that live in my neighborhood. My husband is in law enforcement with Texas Parks and Wildlife. So, we know the struggles that they have. We know the positive impact that they make."

Taylor and her husband have lived in Port Aransas for almost 10 years. Taylor's husband works in law enforcement for Texas Parks and Wildlife at Mustang Island State Park, just a few miles down the road from Port Aransas. So, this annual tradition has a special place in the Taylor's hearts.

"To know that, again Port Aransas is a tight-knit community, the law enforcement, the EMS, they're a tight community too. So, they all know each other. So, anything that we can do, and other restaurants can do, to help them out, we are more than happy to do that," Taylor said.

The free dinner rotation for first responders will continue every night throughout the week of March 9 - 15 and the week of March 16 - 22. Some of the other Port Aransas businesses who are participating are The Crazy Cajun, Life in Paradise Rentals, Mrs. Woody's, Trout Street Bar and Grill, Domino's, Value Bank, Miss K's Kitchen, and many more neighbors.

