Port Aransas neighbors collect snacks for first responders for spring break

It's no secret that spring break is one of the busiest times of year for the city of Port Aransas. One neighbor, Paula Jackson, stepped up to the plate in February before spring break in March every year to collect snacks and non-perishable foods. This way, first repsonders can quickly pick up this donated food to grab and go, and eat during the busy spring break weeks, when they may not have time to sit down for a full meal.

“It's a snack table, to get some snacks gathered up so the officers can come in, 24/7 and fill their little bags up with snacks," Paula Jackson, a Port Aransas neighbor said.

The Port Aransas ‘community snack table’ is a tradition that Jackson started 4 years ago. After all food donations are collected, Paula and her husband set up the first responders snack table at the Port Aransas Civic Center during the spring break weeks.

“It shows them that we’ve got their backs. We know that they’re out there working hard and long hours," Jackson said.

Patrolling spring break crowds can be a chaotic time for first responders in Port Aransas.

“We work a 48-72 shift. So, we’re on for 48 straight. We do ramp up and add an extra ambulance during spring break,"

Port Aransas EMS Director Daniel Johnson said.

Johnson said that a little snack during the chaotic spring break work week goes a long way.

“I’ve been here for almost fifteen years and there’s always been community support and that’s one of the beautiful things about Port Aransas is the community. Even through all the growth and everything that’s going on, we’ve continued to have that community support," Johnson said.

Paula is storing all snack donations from the community in her storage unit in Port Aransas. Neighbors who donate online can even leave a personalized note for the first responders to read.

One of the notes from a neighbor who donated said: "Thank you for all you do to keep the community and the people safe. We greatly appreciate everyone and everything y'all do. Stay safe."

Paula hopes to completely fill up the storage unit over the next few weeks.

“This is where we put them until we set up at spring break. And then we’ll put a big table out and we’ll put all the snacks out that the community has donated," Jackson said.

Paula said that she couldn’t do it without the help of her fellow Port Aransas neighbors.

“I just want them, and the community wants them, to know that we love them, and we support them, and we’ve got them," Jackson said.

If you are interested in donating to the Port Aransas community snack table for first responders, click here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.