Port Aransas neighbors celebrate Fat Tuesday for a good cause

Neighbors across Port Aransas revved up their golf carts for the annual Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras parade. It was a family-friendly night full of beads, candy, and music.

Neighborhood news reporter Erin Holly caught all the action and met Deno Fabrie and Peggey Thomey. They were crowned this year's king and queen.

"It's quite an honor. It’s a lot of fun, ready for a good time. Everybody’s ready," said the King and Queen.

The line of golf carts started at the Gaff Bar and went down Beach street to Allister Street, onto Cotter Street, then to Station Street, and back onto Beach Street to end the parade. Local band Boudreaux and Pousson also played Cajun music during all of the festivities.

These festitives also gave the community a chance to give back to some local nonprofits. Proceeds from the Fat Tuesday parade went towards The Port Aransas Animal Shelter and Salty Paws of Port Aransas.

"We all love animals and we all have pets here in Port Aransas so it's important," Fabrie said.

