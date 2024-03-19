Port Aransas man charged with trafficking child phonography

PORT ARANSAS, Tx — A Port Aransas man formerly interviewed by KRIS 6 News has been charged with transporting child pornography.

According to an affidavit submitted by the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, Darcy Randall Trett is facing a federal charge of transportation of child pornography in interstate or foreign commerce.

Trett was apprehended by Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection agents on Dec. 20, 2023 in George Bush International Airport in Houston on suspicion of possessing child pornography on his iPhone. He was charged with child pornography trafficking on Tuesday, March 19 and will be arraigned on Thursday, March 28.

This is an ongoing investigation, KRIS 6 News will keep you updated when more information comes in.

