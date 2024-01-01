Port Aransas locals went into 2024 with a splash

2nd annual Port Aransas Polar Plunge

Nearly 60 people ages four through 77 sprinted into the ocean

Refreshing way to start the new year

Nearly sixty people in Port Aransas sprinted into the Gulf of Mexico at Horace Caldwell Pier at sunrise on New Year's Day.

It was the second annual Port Aransas Polar Plunge, and the event was a success.

The motivation behind the 'Plunge Into the New Year' event is that it's an opportunity for people to start the new year by cleansing and refreshing themselves in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

For many participants, the 2024 Polar Plunge was their first time doing it.

For one Winter Texan couple visiting from Canada, Marty and Lori, this was their first year plunging into the water, but not their first year attending.

“We came to watch it last year, so we said we’re coming to do it," Marty said.

The Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Department was thrilled about how great of a turnout they had.

“The attendance doubled which is amazing so we’ll definitely be moving forward with a 3rd, 4th, 5th annual (Polar Plunge). This is a great opportunity," Port Aransas Parks and Rec Community Programs Coordinator Kristie Steven said.

The Polar Plunge brought families together for the holiday. One of them being Mark Bentley and his granddaughters Kylie and Jada Pruitt.

"Grandpa did a great belly flop right into the water," Jada said.

The 'Plunge Into the new Year' event in Port Aransas will continue to grow in the years to come.

“This is just a way for the community to come together and start fresh with the new year," Stevens said.

