Port Aransas kite fun fly was a high-flying event

Fly It! Port A is a kite flying business that has been around in Port Aransas for 33 years. They hosted a free kite flying event at beach marker 13 in Port Aransas on May 11th to celebrate Mother's Day weekend with some uplifting fun.

"So we're having what we call a fun fly, or the Spring kite fly. We just invite the public from all over to come fly kites. It just brings people together," Courtney Timms, owner of Fly It! Port A said.

People from all around Texas came to Port Aransas for the fun fly. It was BYOK, or "Bring Your Own Kite." If attendees did not have a kite to fly, they were encouraged to walk around and enjoy the scenic, colorful view.

"We've been doing these for about two years now. We typically do one in the Spring, the Fall, and we're adding a February one, so we do about three per year," Timms said.

Fly It! Port A makes this event free of charge so that anybody has the opportunity to come out and enjoy themselves at the beach.

"Kites just bring joy to people and bring people together," Timms said.

Fly It! Port A is planning to host the next fun fly in the fall.

“I think kites are just very colorful and happy. And it’s just something to get people outside, off of their phones, off their computers. And just, bring the family too. And you know, it’s Mothers Day weekend so we were hoping that people would bring their moms out for the event," Timms said.

