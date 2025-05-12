Port Aransas Intoxication Manslaughter suspect had DWI case dismissed in 2023

A Port Aransas man who's facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after police say he ran over a woman had a DWI case dismissed against him in 2023.

On Saturday, around 8 p.m., Port Aransas Police arrested George Baermann, 41, after witnesses said he was in his Ford F250 truck when he struck 61-year-old Heather Miller, of Port Aransas, in a golf cart.

Miller died at the scene.

According to his police report, when an officer arrived at the scene, she asked Baermann to stand and walk with her so they could talk. It states Baermann eventually stood up but was "uneasy on his feet" and leaned on the officer to balance himself.

The officer states Baermann smelled like alcohol and told her he had a few beers at a local bar and was on his way home which was a block away.

The officer arrested Baermann for intoxication manslaughter.

This isn't the first time Baermann, of Port Aransas, has been accused of an alcohol-related crime.

According to court documents obtained by KRIS 6 News, Baermann was arrested in December 2021 for driving while intoxicated.

The documents show the DWI case was dismissed on March 3, 2023, on prosecutorial discretion.

A motion to dismiss the case was filed in County Court at Law 2.

According to the documents, the assistant district attorney in this case filed a motion to dismiss the charge due to the following:

Defendant had an episode in which he found out his girlfriend of 2 years was cheating on him.

He's an electrician and a black belt in karate.

His criminal history is sparse.

He was 37 years old. (at the time)

The document doesn't clearly state which prosecutor filed the motion, and their signature is illegible.

It shows County Court at Law 2 Judge Lisa Gonzales granted the dismissal.

As of early Monday afternoon, Baermann was being held at the Nueces County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

