Port Aransas EMS begins carrying blood for emergency transfusions in the field

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The Port Aransas EMS has partnered with the Coastal Bend Blood Center to provide pre-hospital blood transfusions, allowing paramedics to take immediate action, rather than waiting until they reach the hospital.

The ambulances now carry Type O blood with low antibodies stored in specialized coolers to maintain proper temperature. This initiative enables emergency responders to begin life-saving transfusions in the field for patients experiencing severe bleeding or trauma.

The program addresses the unique challenges faced by Port Aransas, where the distance to major hospitals can be critical in emergency situations. By providing immediate blood transfusions, paramedics can stabilize patients during transport and potentially save lives that might otherwise be lost due to blood loss.

Kris 6 News caught up with the President and CEO of the Coastal Bend Blood Center, Corey Survant, who says this partnership was needed.

"Whenever we have a trauma situation or a bleeding situation, every minute counts. And with Port Aransas being a little bit further away from the hospitals, we think this is going to be really important for the community to get those trauma patients to the hospital, transfused and alive," Survant said.

The partnership has been in development for nearly two years before launching this new capability.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.