Port Aransas Community Presbyterian Church rebuild on track for 2025 completion

The Port Aransas Community Presbyterian Church was severely damaged and then later demolished after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Church members have been worshiping in a smaller building next door for the past 7 years.

Members say it was a long battle with FEMA to get the church rebuilt.

Construction is underway for the new church sanctuary building and is on track for completion in September 2025.

The Port Aransas Community Presbyterian Church was built in 1941 and was a historical staple in the community until it was severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. It was later demolished due to the severity of the damage, and the need to make the structure stronger and more modern. Church members are excited to see construction underway on the new church sanctuary building.

“It was actually dedicated in 1949. And so we wanted to make some improvements to the building since construction techniques have changed since in that much time, and also requirements for windstorms and flood have changed," over 50-year-long church member Charles (Charlie) Zahn said. "And so, we tried to deal with FEMA to get them to approve the changes, and they wouldn't approve the changes. So, to build the building back the way that we, our session, which is the governing body of the church, felt like it should be built back, we needed to tear it down and start over."

Since the building was demolished over seven years ago, church members have been worshiping and attending services in a smaller building next door, which was also damaged and rebuilt following Hurricane Harvey.

“It was lifted up by the flood waters and turned and then, of course, had substantial damage as a result of that. And of course, the wind exacerbated that damage," Zahn said.

While the church has been struggling externally since 2017, it is also struggling internally.

“We’ve suffered with loss of membership without our sanctuary. We’ve suffered financially somewhat from it," Zahn said.

Ground was broken on the construction of the new church structure in July 2024. Church members are eagerly awaiting the restoration of their church which is significant to the history of the city of Port Aransas.

“We were able to save 30 pieces of wood that were the original wood off the building when it was built in 1941," Zahn said.

The construction for the rebuild of the Port Aransas Community Presbyterian Church is a 15-month project, which means it is expected to be completed in September 2025.

“When you actually start seeing structure come up, that’s exciting and that means that we’re moving forward and that we’ll reach our goal of someday having our worship center back here in Port Aransas," Zahn said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.