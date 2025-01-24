Port Aransas business owner and mom feel threatened by TikTok shutdown

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — TikTok, a popular app that shut down earlier this week, sent many neighbors into a frenzy, uncertain about the future of the app they use to attract new customers and stretch a positive impact on strangers.

Although an executive order has been signed granting TikTok a 75-day extension without a buyer, some locals who have seen personal and professional benefits to the app feel threatened by the back and forth of it all.

Christian Reisinger is the owner of the 3rd Coast Shack in Port Arkansas. She is also a TikTok content creator, using the app to advertise her business.“ We would hear constantly. We saw you on TikTok, and we want to do a video. Not only does it drive actual paying customers to the shop, i also make money off the affiliate videos. So I can make a little bit of commission, boost the income for myself and the shop so it is a win-win all around,” Reisinger said.

She said she also uses the platform to help others gain traction. She is a social media manager for a few different entities in the community.

“restaurants, golf cart people, real estate agents…” Reisinger said.

But as the clock ticked closer to the shutdown, feelings of uncertainty started to creep in faster.

“it was very disappointing. I mean, we built a good following. So i definitely will not be putting all my eggs in one basket,” Reisinger said.

And she wasn’t the only one who felt the new wave of doubt.

“I like to make random videos that could relate with other people,” local live streamer Jenna Crow Carpenter said.

Crow Carpenter was first introduced to gaming live streams through her kids. Aside from her full-time job, her hobby quickly became a side hustle.

“if I make 10 dollars, that’s 10 dollars i didn’t have. That’s 10 dollars for gas; that’s money for my kids. It’s just extra. Right now times are hard,” crow carpenter said.

She said those on the TikTok app became a family to her. She started using the app to livestream other videos that were important to her, speaking up about mental health and supporting other moms who want a safe space to share.

“some are afraid to seek help, some are afraid to go see a therapist but just to be that support and be that safe place,” crow carpenter said.

She said she is trying to break the negative stereotype that she has heard several times and time again.

“Some people say,’ Oh, get a job’ or ‘you’re a lazy live streamer,’” crow carpenter said.

As the app continues to be in limbo for now, both Reisinger and Crow Carpenter said they plan to continue forward with caution, also utilizing and transitioning to other types of social media to impact and reach people they may have never reached before.

“Do i trust the government right now? No. I’m just in fear that the rug will get pulled out under me just as other creators that I know,” Crow Carpenter said.

