Sip on this! One-of-a-kind venue coming soon to Port Aransas

Sip Yard Port Aransas is a family-friendly multi-story food, drink, and entertainment venue.

It has been under construction since April 2023.

It will consist of 6 restaurants, 2 bars, kids' play areas, seating, and stages for live music.

Sip Yard is set to tentatively open Fourth of July weekend.

The five business partners are Kelby McCain, Jason Wood, Daniel Johnson, Bron Doyle, and Todd Behringer. Some Port Aransas residents and workers are looking forward to the opening of Sip Yard.

“I think Port A needs more stuff like that. More live music, more opportunities for people to come in. We just need something bigger to draw more people in," Tara Wagner, an employee who works in Port Aransas, said.

Construction workers are starting to put the final touches on Sip Yard.

“As far as the construction, we’re just kind of trimming everything out and just finalizing the permits and waiting on the elevator to be completed," Daniel Johnson, Co-Owner of Sip Yard, said.

While restaurants and bars are a big part of Sip Yard's amenities, the venue will be family-friendly.

"It will consist of two different bars on the first floor and second floor with a third-floor observation deck, an outdoor music venue with a big stage, and we'll have six different restaurants in there. And some AstroTurf area for the kids and different games," Johnson said.

Some of the restaurant options in Sip Yard are Vibe Taco, Slicee's Pizza, Walk On Asian Fusion, and Coffee Waves.

“Any new location always brings in tourists in the beginning, but I think the locals if it provides good music, good food and drinks, and a good atmosphere, it’s going to bring in the locals as well," Wagner said.

The owners of Sip Yard are tentatively expecting it to open around the Fourth of July weekend.

