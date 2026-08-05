Nueces County tax office in Port Aransas to temporarily close for City Hall construction

PORT ARANSAS, Texas —

The Nueces County Tax Assessor-Collector's office in Port Aransas will temporarily close beginning August 12 due to construction at City Hall, according to incoming tax assessor-collector Krista Champine.

The closure is expected to last approximately three weeks. An exact reopening date has not been announced.

During the closure, Port Aransas residents needing tax office services — including property tax payments, motor vehicle registration and titling — will need to visit the main office at the Nueces County Courthouse in Corpus Christi. The office also has locations in Robstown and Bishop.

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