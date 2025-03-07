Neighbors in Port Aransas share tips on avoiding Spring Break crowds

“Trying this week to get all of our groceries so that we don’t have to come in town," Diana Hepker, a Port Aransas neighbor, said.

“Just drive defensively," Sue and Len Paulno, Winter Texans from Missouri, said.

“We just avoid the restaurant, avoid the touristy things, because they just might be busy busy," Beth Hunter and Susan Starrett, Winter Texans from Canada said.

Port Aransas locals and Winter Texans alike are no stranger to the annual spring break crowds.

“Come in town as early as you can and get everything done before they wake up for the day," Hepker said.

Hepker is talking about the young adults who visit Port Aransas for spring break.

“We said this morning we’ll have to share the beach more. But in a way, it’s kind of life-giving too, to see the younger people, you know, as long as they can be reasonable," Hunter said.

Neighborhood News reporter Erin Holly took to social media to find out how neighbors were preparing for the crowds. Many people said they were going to try to avoid leaving their homes as much as possible. Some even planned to leave Port Aransas before the chaos started.

“We are leaving Sunday morning, so we’ll be gone before it actually starts," Paulno said.

Neighbors say they’ve seen some crazy things during spring break weeks in the past.

“Oh man…well… kids trying to cook on the back of a golf cart. That doesn’t turn out well. That ended up in a couple fires," Hepker said.

Above all, these neighbors want spring breakers to have fun but to be safe about it.

“What’s spring break gonna be like? And if we need to, we have a lovely condo with a lagoon and we’ll just sit there more, and enjoy the sunsets," Hunter and Starrett said.

