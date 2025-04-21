Local 12-year-old raising money to attend Michigan musical theater camp

A 12-year-old from Brundrett Middle School in Port Aransas is calling on the community for support to help fund her attendance at a prestigious summer camp for musical theater in Michigan. Ashlyn Wooldridge, a sixth-grade student with experience in a wide range of productions ranging from "The Little Mermaid" to "A Christmas Carol," has been accepted to a three-week camp this summer in Interlochen, Michigan at the Interlochen Center for the Arts.

"I've liked doing like singing and dancing my whole life, but I really got into it when I was in like third grade," Wooldridge said.

The young performer is now raising money to try to cover the $5,000 in tuition costs for the program, which she describes as "a really good, prestigious three week camp." Ashlyn and her friends have been holding lemonade stands in Robert's Point Park in Port Aransas to collect donations.

"Even if you don't buy lemonade, if you could please just donate five dollars, that would help and mean so much to us," Wooldridge said.

Wooldridge, who hopes to become an actor for a living and has her sights set on Broadway, comes from a musical family. Her father, Thomas Wooldridge, has been a singer-songwriter for decades.

"I am a singer/songwriter. I have been for about 32 years now," Thomas said.

Thomas recognized his daughter's talent from an early age.

"Known since she was about two years old, that this girl had an unnatural, really good vocal set. And so, just really excited for her and this opportunity," Thomas Wooldridge said.

Ashlyn looks up to many different musical influences in the industry.

"I have a lot of idols. My number one person I would love to see, and I hope he can see this, is is Lin Manuel Miranda. He was the guy in Hamilton. I love that show. It was the first show I ever saw live as a Broadway show," Wooldridge said.

When asked what advice she would give to other young people who might be nervous about following their dreams, Ashlyn offered encouragement.

"Don't give up. I was also nervous. Whenever you do that audition, it is the most terrifying thing, but when you nail it, it is the most amazing thing. Because you know you're going to do great," she said.

Ashlyn's parents, Thomas and Jackie Wooldridge, are overseeing the collection of donations to support their daughter's journey to Interlochen, Michigan. People can donate through CashApp at @$ashlyngoestocamp or by Venmo at @ashlyngoestointerlochen. If you'd like to learn more about Ashlyn's journey or how to support them in other ways, contact Jackie Wooldridge at (281)-787-3136.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

