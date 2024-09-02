Less than ideal beach weather did not stop tourists from enjoying Labor Day

Labor Day is the unofficial end to the summer tourist season in the Coastal Bend.

Monday's clouds and rain in Port Aransas did not stop tourists from ending their summers with a bang.

The Eason Family from Sioux Falls, South Dakota had a family reunion of 30 people enjoying the beach on Monday.

The Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce expects final summer tourism statistics to be tallied up by the end of the week.

“My mother turns 70 this year. So, we decided this was her birthday present, to come down to Port Aransas and have a nice beach weekend. Played some golf yesterday, and you know, day 3 of the beach. I mean even though it's cloudy, what’s there not to like? I mean, beach, sand, waves, it’s great," Ryan Eason, a visitor from Sioux Falls South Dakota said.

The Eason Family said Port Aransas is a special place for their family who lives in different parts of the country, to all come together and make lifelong memories.

“You know, being in South Dakota and Texas, we don’t get to get together this often in big groups, so this is just an awesome experience," Ryan Eason said.

The Easons were not the only ones braving the rain for one final beach day of the summer.

“We’re here today, even though the weather is bad. But, hey, we gotta be out here! It makes me feel good, I mean it’s calm, the water makes you relax," Stephanie Samarripa, a visitor from Austin Texas said.

Samarripa, along with her sister, and her niece and nephew drove their van down from the Austin area to spend the Labor Day holiday at the Port Aransas Beach.

Summer is typically the busiest time for tourists to visit Port Aransas. Next, Winter Texans will start rolling into town in a few months to spend the winter season. Brett Stawar, President and CEO of The Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau said that he expects final summer tourism statistics to be tallied up by the end of this week.

