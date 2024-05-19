Jeep owners go topless in the Coastal Bend

Go Topless Day is a National Event for Jeep owners across the country

Opportunity for Jeep owners to take tops and doors off of their jeeps, get together, and have some fun in the sun

It has been going on for 17 years

Many Go Topless events across the country raise money for charities

National All Things Jeep Go Topless Day started in Massachusetts back in 2008, when Jeep was still a fairly new company and they were trying to think of fun ideas to gain publicity.

17 years later, and Go Topless Day is still being celebrated across the nation! Jeep owners take the tops and doors off of their jeeps and celebrate the start of the summer season.

"We've been doing this for years. I think my first Jeep event down here for Go Topless Day was back in 2012. So, we've been at this for a long time," Jason Mandel, a Jeep owner from Corpus Christi said.

Jeep enthusiasts from all over Texas paraded to the Port Aransas beach on Sat. May 18, for the 17th annual Go Topless Day celebration. There were hundreds of colorful, decked out Jeeps lined up around Beach Marker 27.

"Yeah, definitely the range in the community. You have stock Jeeps out here, you Jeeps like this that are once on axles, 40 inch wheels. There’s a little bit for everybody," Zack Zeller, a Jeep owner from Corpus Christi said.

Go Topless Day events are not only held at the beach. There are also convoys, trail cleanups, trail riding, and other kinds of events held across the nation.

Many of these events raise money for a variety of charitable causes. Go Topless Day 2023 raised about $184,000 for different local charities.

“It’s just nice seeing all the different Jeeps, all the different styles, all the different tastes of what people like. And just seeing if there’s something you might want to add later on, or if there’s anything you like," Mandel said.

National Go Topless Day 2024 hopes to raise even more money for charity than the event did in 2023.

