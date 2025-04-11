Groundbreaking ceremony marks final stage of reconstruction at Port Royal after Hurricane Harvey damages

MUSTANG ISLAND, Tx — A groundbreaking ceremony held Thursday morning marks the final stage of reconstruction for a popular Mustang Island resort that was severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Construction is now set to begin for the final phase of the Port Royal Ocean Resort and Conference Center rebuild, nearly eight years after the devastating hurricane struck the Texas coast.

"It's been a very long road. A lot of challenges along the way since 2017, but we are finally breaking ground to renovate our last building damaged by Hurricane Harvey, and we are so excited to see this come back and serve even more guests and make even more memories," said Amy Grandberry, General Manager at Port Royal.

The reconstruction will include a 42-unit renovated building, a restaurant, a bar, a gift shop, offices, and a ballroom.

Grandberry says Port Royal experienced some legal issues with insurance companies that delayed the renovations, and then they spent a year planning the reconstruction.

Construction starts on Monday, April 14, with a plan to open the newly renovated building in 2026.

