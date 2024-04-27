Gnome Surf Therapy travels over 2,000 miles to make an impact on Port Aransas

Gnome Surf Therapy Nonprofit from Rhode Island

Hosted Little Legends 2024 Surf Therapy Event to provide surf therapy to children of all abilites

Organization's mission is acceptance, happiness, kindness, love, and acceptance

Gnome Surf Therapy traveled to Port Aransas on Saturday, April 27, to host its second annual Little Legends Surf Therapy event for children of all abilities.

Gnome Surf Therapy is a 501c3 nonprofit surf therapy organization that is focused on creating a culture shift towards happiness, kindness, love, and acceptance for all kids of all abilities, regardless of economic status. Gnome Surf Therapy is based out of Rhode island, and they accomplish their mission by offering surf therapy, and other unique therapeutic experiences.

“We’re here in Port Aransas to help spread our mission of inclusion, acceptance, and kindness for all," Gnome Surf Therapy founder and Executive Director Christopher Anteo said. "We’re here to perform surf therapy with kids of all abilities. And we’re here to bring inclusion, stoke, self-confidence, and happiness to all the athletes that surf with us today."

Gnome Surf Therapy hosts group surf therapy events in Texas, Florida, the New England region, and has future plans to expand to other coastal areas such as New Jersey. They are one of the only surf therapy programs in the world that offers one on one surfing lessons, along with big group events.

"We're really centered around surf therapy and bringing happiness and self confidence to athletes of all abilities," Anteo said.

On Saturday, the Gnome Therapy instructors surfed with over 40 athletes. The Texas State Aquarium and Brighton Center also attended the event and provided games and sensory friendly activities for the athletes.

"This is our second annual event here. And we'd love to get it bigger and better every year. So, anyone that wants to get involved and volunteer with us next year and on the committee to help bring this event here again to Texas, we'd love to have you," Anteo said.

