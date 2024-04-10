Get ready for a sand-tastic time in Port Aransas

Texas SandFest, April 19-21 on Port Aransas Beach mile marker 13-17

Largest native sand sculpting competition in the U.S.

Weekend adult tickets $30, weekend kids tickets $5

Sand sculptures, live music, vendors, food trucks

The largest native sand sculpting competition in the United States, Texas SandFest, is returning to Port Aransas from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm from April 19th to the 21st. The City of Port Aransas and the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau are busy preparing for the biggest annual festival in Port Aransas.

"SandFest is the biggest signature festival we have here in Port Aransas and it’s the biggest economic driver for us. It comes at a great time, during April, to help support the city, to help support our community, and our tourism business here in Port Aransas," Brett Stawar, President and CEO of Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce, said.

The sand sculptors who compete in Texas SandFest travel to South Texas from all over the world.

“Oh gosh, I believe we have some from Argentina, we have some from Canada, we have some from Europe. They come from everywhere. Some of them are also ice sculptors and snow sculptors. But they absolutely love coming to Port Aransas every year for SandFest," Melinda Compton, Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Digital Content Manager, said.

KRIS 6 News

In addition to giant sand sculptures, attendees can also enjoy live music, vendors, food trucks, and other fun-filled activities.

“You can go to Texas SandFest dot org to purchase a wristband for the entire weekend. An adult wristband is 30 dollars for the whole weekend and kids are five dollars," Compton said.

About 30,000 Texas SandFest tickets were sold for the festival in 2023. The money raised from Texas SandFest goes right back into the community of Port Aransas.

"The money raised in SandFest goes back to also support the many different programs and outreach efforts in Port Aransas and around neighboring communities. You know, our scholarship program through SandFest is amazing," Stawar said.

Some of the organizations that benefit from SandFest are Port Aransas EMS, Animal Friends of Port Aransas, and The Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK).

Tickets for SandFest can be purchased online here through Monday, April 15. After the 15th, tickets can be purchased at the event gate using cash only.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.