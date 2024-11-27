Fourth annual Turkey Trot race took off in Port Aransas

Some people like to get in a good workout before the big meal on turkey day. Those people might just be found in Port Aransas the day before Thanksgiving. Neighbors in Port Aransas laced up their running shoes for the fourth annual Turkey Trot race which benefits Trinity by the Sea Episcopal Day School.

“It means a lot. Our town is so supportive of local community efforts. This is a great chance to let some of the folks who vacation here also help out some of our local community needs," James Derkits, the Trinity by the Sea Episcopal Day School and Church Priest said.

Registered runners from across 13 different states had the choice between running a 10k, a 5k, and a 2k race around La Palmilla Beach and Golf Resort in Port Aransas. There was even a "tot trot" afterwards for the kiddos.

"Besides the run, we've got lots of play areas for the kids, shopping for parents. We've got a great vendor village as well as some food trucks set up," Derkits said.

Trinity by the Sea is the only day school in Port Aransas, so the Turkey Trot fundraiser is their main source of income to keep the school up and running.

"This fundraiser helps with our operating budget. Our tuition does not cover the cost of running the school, so it helps keep our costs low. We are the only pre-K in town, so that means a lot to not only the students but to the working families who send their kids there," Derkits said.

The total amount of money raised from Turkey Trot 2024 is not tallied up yet, but organizers for the event said they were hoping to exceed the over $10,000 raised last year.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.