Crane removal for Port Aransas Ferry Project to cause brief traffic disruptions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Texas Department of Transportation's $64 million ferry system upgrade project will experience a major milestone this week as a large construction crane is removed from the Port Aransas jobsite.

The crane removal is scheduled for Nov. 4 through Nov. 6, requiring the equipment to be disassembled and transported in sections. The operation will cause periodic, brief closures of the intersection of West Cotter Avenue and SH 361 (Cut-off Road) as crews work to remove the massive structure safely.

Flaggers and law enforcement officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control during the closures, helping to minimize disruptions for drivers in the area.

In addition to the street closures, the contractor will temporarily shut down Port Aransas Ramp Two for up to 72 hours during the crane removal process. However, ferry operations will continue, with the three easternmost landing ramps remaining open throughout. Ramp Two will reopen once the crane removal is completed.

TxDOT officials noted that a replacement crane will be delivered to the project site at a later date to continue construction work. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.