Community flocks to Port Aransas for the final day of Texas SandFest despite current weather conditions

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The community is flocking to Port Aransas despite weather conditions for the third and final day of Texas SandFest today.

The event serves as one of the state's premier sand sculpting festivals. For some attendees, the festival has become an annual tradition for family reunions.

"It's exciting to see what everybody's going to build and to see how they, you guess like what it's gonna, it's going to turn into and like it's cool to see the progression of how it starts on day one and then where we end up on day 3," Ashley Thompson said.

The Josh Abbott Band is capping off the final day of the festival with a concert at 5:45.

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