$64 million upgrades to the Port Aransas ferry

$64 million in rennovations to the Port Aransas side of the ferry

TxDOT project set to start first quarter of 2024

Goal is to make the ferry safe and accessible for another 50 years

TxDOT is starting a $64 million project to rennovate the Port Aransas side of the Aransas Pass/Port Aransas ferry.

The ferry serves about three million people per year.

Rickey Dailey, the TxDOT public Information Officer for Corpus Christi, said that the main reason for the massive upgrades is routine maintenance.

"The majority of the existing marine structures are nearing the end of their design life and must be replaced and repaired as a result of the harsh marine environment that they’re in. Together with the fact that the ferry operations runs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year."

These major renovations will ensure that the ferry will be up and running safely for another 50 years.

"It will benefit the economy, it will benefit tourism. And that’s the whole goal of this project. It’s to provide safe and efficient service," Dailey said. "It’s a massive investment. Sixty-four million dollars investment in a city the size of Port Aransas is huge."

Many different parts of the ferry landing will be replaced.

"This project will install new above-ground diesel fuel tanks, remove the old ones, install new generators above ground, and upgrade the electrical facilities," Dailey said.

It will also include remakes of current ramps, towers, and bulkheads.

"We handle all kinds of traffic, and this is just designed to better provide that service," Dailey said.

All renovations are expected to be completed in 2027.

