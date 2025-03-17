52-year-old man dead after fatal golf cart accident in Port Aransas

A 52-year-old man from Houston is dead after a fatal golf cart accident in Port Aransas on March 15th. According to Lieutenant Mike Hannon from the Port Aransas Police Department, the man's body was found around 7:30 am Saturday morning by neighbors on Private Road B in the Port Aransas Marina, private gated community off of Channel View Drive. Lieutenant Hannon said when the body was found, he was expected to have been dead for a few hours.

“Our officers responded to a private road in Port Aransas, and some people had discovered a deceased man on the road and a golf cart nearby that was unattended," Lieutenant Hannon said.

After an investigation by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office, it was determined that the man died from a head injury.

“That he had ran into a palm tree near that road, had ejected from the golf cart and then had died from that incident," Lieutenant Hannon said.

Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly went to the Port Aransas Marina gated community on Monday to talk to neighbors who may have seen the accident. She met the mother-in-law of the man who died in the accident. She told Erin Holly that the man was visiting Port Aransas for Spring Break vacation, but his wife and some of his children returned back home to Houston prior to the accident. He has other extended family that lives in the Coastal Bend area.

“So, of 2025, this is the first vehicular fatality involving a golf cart that I’m aware of. We also have a ton more people than we usually have throughout the year, until we get to Memorial Day and summertime, So, it’s kind of within that context. Yeah, there’s a spike, but we have a ton more people here," Lieutenant Hannon said.

This fatal golf cart accident sparked concern among neighbors and other people visiting Port Aransas for Spring break.

“A little bit alarmed, I guess. And being very aware of the rules and all that stuff. I guess that’s the first thing that came to mind, and I guess being more aware," Shaun Hubler, a Spring break Visitor from Kansas, said. “Yeah, I think seat belts are gonna be very important, to make sure we don’t get thrown out or anything like that, stop signs, being aware of people around us, and vehicles and just being very cautious.”

The identity of the 52-year-old man who died has not yet been released.

