An 18-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the leg during a large Fourth of July beach gathering in Port Aransas late Saturday night.

Officers with the Port Aransas Police Department responded to the shooting at approximately 11:25 p.m. on July 4 between Beach Markers 32 and 34. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wardens and Texas Highway Patrol troopers assisted at the scene.

18-year-old shot in the leg during Fourth of July beach party in Port Aransas

The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting followed an altercation between the victim and the suspect. Emergency personnel treated the victim at the scene before he was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

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No arrests have been made. The suspect will face a felony charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives are continuing to process evidence and interview witnesses. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has photographs, video, or other information is asked to contact the Port Aransas Police Department at (361) 749-6241.

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