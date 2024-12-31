POINT IN TIME: Will the unhoused population of Nueces County increase in 2025?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Since 2020, Nueces County has seen a 337.9% increase in its unhoused population, and the trend shows no signs of slowing as the new year approaches.

Each year, counties across Texas participate in Point-in-Time (PIT) reports for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). These reports, conducted by county volunteers, provide a comprehensive count of unhoused individuals. The data helps determine which homelessness programs receive federal funding and how much they are allocated.

In 2020, Nueces County recorded 269 unhoused individuals. That number has steadily risen in subsequent years, with the most recent report in March showing the largest increase yet. Of the 491 individuals identified in the survey, 249 said they were experiencing homelessness for the first time.

“The city is working against the problem,” Marilena Garza, CEO of The Free Store, told KRIS 6. “We are pulling away resources from people. It doesn’t disappear the people, it doesn’t disappear the problem—it makes it worse.”

Garza expressed frustration with city leadership, adding, “We have a city government and city leaders that are working against us. Private citizens and small business owners are the ones dealing with the brunt of it.”

Adam Beam

In July, City Manager Peter Zanoni announced budget reductions for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. These included the removal of five positions from the city’s Homeless Services and Housing Services departments. The budget for Homeless Services was also cut from $433,804 to $60,828. At the time, Zanoni said larger organizations, such as the Salvation Army and other nonprofits, would step in to fill the gap.

Garza attended the July meeting and criticized the cuts during public comments. “This is sick. This is people out there. These are veterans, these are mothers, these are daughters,” she said.

On Tuesday, Garza reiterated her concerns, calling the city’s response to the unhoused population “gross negligence.”

“Homelessness is not a business. But that is how they view the poor people and the people who are not bringing in money for business,” Garza said. “These approaches that they’re using are ineffective, expensive, and it really makes me question people’s morality. I know they know better.”

A comparison with counties of similar size highlights the disparity. Galveston County, for example, reported only 358 unhoused individuals. Statewide, the percentage of unhoused individuals has decreased by 29.7% since 2007.

When asked how residents could help address the rising population, Garza emphasized the importance of awareness. “The number one thing you can do is talk about it, because a lot of people are unaware of how serious the issue has become here in Corpus Christi,” she said.

“Talk to your family. Talk to your staff. Everyone here is being touched by this issue. Everyone has had an interaction one way or another, directly or indirectly, with our houseless community,” Garza added. “It impacts everybody at every level here in Corpus. We need to talk about it and do our education and research into this.”

There is currently no set date for the next Point-in-Time report. Those interested in volunteering can contact The Free Store on social media or visit in person for more information.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.