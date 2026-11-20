NUECES COUNTY, Texas —

A Pharr man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a father and two of his children in a drunk driving crash near Robstown.

Joshua Galvan, 24, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of intoxication manslaughter. In exchange for his plea, a judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

On Jan. 16, Galvan ran a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 77 and County Road 36, southwest of Robstown, and struck a Buick carrying a father and his three children.

Randy Rubio, 35, his 4-year-old daughter, and his 12-year-old stepson died as a result of the crash. A third child suffered serious injuries.

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