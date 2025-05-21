Petronila storm victims find help at Resource Information Center pop up event

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Residents in Petronila are still picking up the pieces just a few weeks after storms moved through their neighborhood.

Petronila storm victims find help at Resource Information Center pop up

Now, multiple organizations have set up a temporary Resource Information Center offering assistance with everything from veterans services to home reconstruction.

Michelle Cavazos, a Petronila resident seeking assistance, expressed gratitude for the support.

"I'm grateful now that we have a lot of organizations like the TDM, the Men's and Women's Health Clinic, Public Health who are all coming to offer some help and some guidance," Cavazos said.

For many residents like Teresa Dominguez, rebuilding their damaged homes is the primary concern.

"The roof got damage and the windows. I guess with the pressure the water went in," Dominguez said.

A local non-profit, Come Dream Come Build is one of the organizations offering crucial assistance to homeowners with significant damage.

"What we're most proud to push is the fortified roofing product where right now there is funds available to help people whose roof are deemed beyond repair. We can step in and we can potentially put a new roof on your house," Coastal Bend Manager, Dustin Brodnex said

While recovery won't happen overnight, residents appreciate the resources being made available and hope the assistance continues.

"Ever since the storm we've kind of felt that we have been a little bit worried about how we're going to rebuild," Cavazos said.

Residents who couldn't visit the Resource Information Center can call the Nueces County Office of Emergency Management for assistance.

That number is (361) 888-0513.