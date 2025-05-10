NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Several families in Petronila are now focused on cleanup efforts after what many described as an unprecedented weather event for their neighborhood.

"It felt like a full on tornado had hit us. Especially with the storage unit getting thrown into the house and causing the hole in the wall," Isabella Betancourt said.

Betancourt and her mother captured video of the storm Thursday night as they took shelter in their home.

"We hid in there while my brother was seeing leakage everywhere from the windows and the roof," Betancourt said.

The Betancourt family and the Lopez family have been cleaning up debris since Friday morning and are still without electricity.

Petronila neighbors continue clean up after powerful storm damages homes

Claudia Escobedo, who lives next door, reported similar damage to her property.

"I know there is water damage inside. The insurance came and they realized that there is damage to the structure inside. On the walls you can see fractures where the house moved," Escobedo said.

The storm caused significant property damage, including destroying a trailer home owned by Sulema Espinosa.

"I had a trailer house but it got moved over there and it's in shambles. I had tenants living in there and they got out as the house was moving by the storm. They did get hurt but no serious injuries," Espinosa said.

Espinosa has received help with cleanup efforts from family, friends, and the neighborhood.

The National Weather Service visited the area to assess the damage and determined it was caused by straight-line winds rather than a tornado.